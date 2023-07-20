'Take action or we will...': SC to Centre on Manipur

Supreme Court dubs Manipur video of two women being paraded naked as 'deeply disturbing', asks Centre to take action

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud termed the incident as 'simply unacceptable'.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 11:23 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.

Terming it "simply unacceptable", a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
Supreme Court
Government of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

Heat waves grip three continents amid climate change

AI’s here, and we are not ready

AI’s here, and we are not ready

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Woman sends garbage bags to ex via Swiggy Instamart

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Nine men urinate on Tribal man in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

 