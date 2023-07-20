Supreme Court dubs Manipur video of two women being paraded naked as 'deeply disturbing', asks Centre to take action

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is “deeply disturbed” by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked.
Terming it "simply unacceptable", a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.
"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.
