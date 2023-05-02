SC asks ex-judge to prepare report on AIFF constitution

Supreme Court entrusts ex-judge Rao with task of preparing report on finalisation of constitution of AIFF

It said the exercise of considering the draft constitution and preparing a comprehensive report be completed by July 31

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 16:01 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to prepare a report by July 31 on finalisation of the constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after taking note of objections to the draft document by various stakeholders.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said the voluminous objections to the draft constitution by various stakeholders can be taken care of by Justice Rao after hearing parties concerned.

“We are of the view that it will be appropriate to defer this exercise (of finalising the constitution) since these are not issues of law but matters of policy dealing with running sport of football in India. Bearing in mind that the case of Indian Olympic Association was handled by Justice L N Rao, we entrust Justice Rao with the task of formulating the AIFF constitution. We request him to take the draft constitution prepared and finalise a report. In finalising the report Justice Rao is requested to hear all stakeholders," the court said.

It said the exercise of considering the draft constitution and preparing a comprehensive report be completed by July 31.

Earlier, the top court on April 5 had said that it will hear on May 2 a batch of pleas on issues related to the AIFF, including objections raised to certain aspects of its draft constitution.

The stakeholders include the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and sports bodies in the country.

Supreme Court
India News
AIFF
Sports News

