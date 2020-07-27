Supreme Court extends its stay on Madras HC's order for online sale of liquor

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its May 15 stay on the Madras High Court's orders that directed for only online sale and home delivery of liquor due to overcrowding seen at vends.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah said we are of the view that the writ petitions which were being heard by the High Court may be decided over there.

The interim protection granted by this court should continue till disposal of the writ petitions, the court added.

Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd, contended that the relief claimed by the petitioners before the HC has virtually become infructuous.

The court, however, disposed of the petition before it, allowing the High Court to consider the matter.

The state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) had earlier maintained that it can't be directed for online sale and home deliveries of liquor. They said guidelines have been issued to maintain social distancing at shops.

The TASMAC shops were re-opened on May 7, 2020 after a 44-day shutdown.

The HC had on May 8 directed for only online sale and home delivery of liquor due to overcrowding seen at vends following the Union government's Ministry of Home Affairs' May 1 guidelines allowing sale of spirits subject to restrictions including social distancing.

Maintaining that the interim order was "factually untenable and legally unsustainable", the state government said the sale of liquor was a policy matter, falling within its domain.