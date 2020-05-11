Supreme Court for high-powered panel to decide 4G internet services in J&K

The Supreme Court on Monday directed for setting up a high-powered special panel headed by Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs to decide the issue of providing 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai said the court is cognisant of the concerns relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships faced by the citizens.

"While it might be desirable and convenient to have better internet in the present circumstances, wherein there is a worldwide pandemic and a national lockdown. However, the fact that outside forces are trying to infiltrate the borders and destabilise the integrity of the nation, as well as cause incidents resulting in the death of innocent citizens and security forces every day cannot be ignored," the bench said.

The court left it to the special committee, also comprising Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Chief Secretary, J&K, "to look into the prevailing circumstances and immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of the restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

The Union government as J&K administration defended their decision to restrict internet service speed to 2G over there. They raised issues of continuous infiltration, foreign influence, and violent extremism in Jammu and Kashmir, affecting national integrity.

NGO 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and others, including schools and others, wanted 4G internet service to have better access to information and conducting online classes.

Acknowledging the importance of the issue, the court said it has to ensure a balance between national security and human rights in line with Constitutional principles.

"There is no doubt that the present situation calls for a delicate balancing, looking to the peculiar circumstances prevailing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The court said the high-powered panel should take a district-wise or area-wise decision on the access of the internet as mandated in the Anuradha Bhasin judgement.