Supreme Court frames draft rules for investigation and trials

The Supreme Court on Tuesday framed detailed draft rules to streamline investigation and expedite trial in criminal cases, with a direction to High Courts and the state governments to amend the existing procedures and to adopt these practices.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde clarified that the draft rules, related to the investigation, like preparing medico-legal certificate, post mortem, inquest report, photography, and videography of post mortem during the investigation, are compliant and not in any way repugnant to the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The rules also dealt with trial proceedings, including framing of charge, supply of documents to accused, and recording of evidence, the top court said.

Passing orders in a Suo Motu matter, the bench directed the courts in all criminal trials should, at the beginning, hold a preliminary case management hearing to curtail prolonging of the proceedings.

The rules also directed the state governments to appoint advocates, other than public prosecutors, to advise the investigating officer during the probe.

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, framed the draft Criminal Rules on Practice, 2021 with a direction to all High Courts to take expeditious steps to incorporate those practices as part of the rules governing criminal trials.

The top court also directed the state governments, as well as the Union government, in relation to investigating agencies in its control, to carry out consequential amendments to their police and other manuals, within six months.

After taking views of the High Court's and three amici curiae senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and R Basant and advocate K Parameshwar, the top court approved the draft rules, which, among others, mandated recording of evidence on a day-to-day basis, noting down special reasons for allowing adjournment.

The rules stated the application for bail in non-bailable cases must ordinarily be disposed of within a period of three to seven days from the date of first hearing. If not done with the period, the presiding officer should furnish reasons for it.

During the trial, the presiding officers should not record evidence in more than one case at the same time, it said.