Supreme Court gets 5 new judges; CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office

The Supreme Court on Monday got five new judges.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court.

The programme was attended by Supreme Court judges, lawyers and family members of new judges.

With this, the number of the Supreme Court judges rose to 32 as against sanction strength of 34 judges.

