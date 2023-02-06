Supreme Court gets 5 new judges; CJI D Y Chandrachud administers oath of office

The Supreme Court on Monday got five new judges.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court.
The programme was attended by Supreme Court judges, lawyers and family members of new judges.
With this, the number of the Supreme Court judges rose to 32 as against sanction strength of 34 judges.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Viola Davis completes EGOT with first Grammy win
China says US shooting down balloon 'damaged' relations
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year
Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award
Which Bengaluru trees do birds prefer?
DH Toon | More to Chinese 'spy' balloon than revealed?
Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6
Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima