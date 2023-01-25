Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, for eight weeks with strict conditions in a case related mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari said further extension of his bail would depend upon his conduct during the release.

The top court restrained Mishra from entering Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and directed him to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week of his release from jail. The bench clarified that any threat to witnesses by the accused or family will result in cancellation of bail.

It also allowed interim bail to four accused in cross case of lynching of car occupants, using its suo motu power.

The court also decided to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case trial, as it asked the trial judge to send progress reports after every date of hearing. "If it is found that he is trying to delay the trial, it would be valid ground to cancel his bail," Justice Kant, who pronounced the order on behalf of the bench, said.

Further, Mishra has been told to inform court about his location.

Also Read — 'Heinous crime': Uttar Pradesh opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son in Supreme Court

The court listed the matter for March 14 for further directions.

The bench said it passed the order to balance the rights of fair trial and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution vis-e-vis the concerns of the victims and the state government.

On January 19, the court had reserved its judgement in the matter.

The Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the bail plea, saying his offence is grave and heinous and any relief to him would send a wrong signal to the society.

The victims claimed the grant of bail will send a terrible message to society.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

On December 6, 2022, a trial court had framed charges against Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and others in the case of death of the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.