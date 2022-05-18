Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case as she remained in jail for over 6.5 years.

It also noted the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

