Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case as she remained in jail for over 6.5 years.
It also noted the case was based on circumstantial evidence.
#SupremeCourt allows bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case, as she remained in jail for over 6.5 years.
It also noted the case was based on circumstantial evidence.@DeccanHerald
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) May 18, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI
Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study
DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!
ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health
Indian-American student choked, later suspended
Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota