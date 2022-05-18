Indrani Mukerjea gets bail in Sheena Bora murder case

Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

The court noted the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case as she remained in jail for over 6.5 years.

It also noted the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

More to follow...

