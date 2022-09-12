Supreme Court grants Rs 10 lakh to man jailed in Pakistan on espionage charges

SC grants Rs 10 lakh to man jailed in Pak on espionage

Ansari was prosecuted under Official Secrets Act in Pakistan, and sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in 1978

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:10 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday granted Rs 10 lakh compensation to a 75-year-old man, who claimed to be Indian spy and suffered incarceration in Pakistan after having been held on espionage charges in 1970s.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat clarified the court was not expressing its view on his claims, but considering overall view of the matter, the compensation should be paid to him.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, opposed vehemently the plea filed by Mahmood Ansari, saying the direction for compensation would mean accepting the claims made by him.

Advocate Samar Vijay Singh, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that he was working in the Rail Mail Service, in June 1974.

He received an offer from special bureau of intelligence to render his services towards the nation and he was twice sent to Pakistan to do a specific task.

However, he was unfortunately intercepted by the Pakistani Ranger and arrested on December 12, 1976.

Ansari was court marshalled and prosecuted under Official Secrets Act, 1923 in Pakistan, and in 1978, he was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment.

In July 1980, an ex-party order was passed to dismiss him from services of the postal department.

During the period of his incarceration in Pakistan, Ansari wrote several communication informing the authorities concerned about his whereabouts, but to no avail.

“The petitioner always communicated all facts and circumstances to the department, before going to the assignment submitted his leave application to the respondent and they all have knowledge about why the petitioner is taking leave. Further, he also updated his address in the department and after arrest in Pakistan, he has sent information to the department which was duly served on it,” his plea said.

