Supreme Court holds lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court

The Supreme Court on Friday held activist advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty in Suo Motu criminal contempt case initiated against him for his tweets against current and past Chief Justices of India.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari convicted him under the Contempt of Courts Act and fixed August 20 as the date of hearing on quantum of sentence.

The contempt law carries a maximum jail term of six months.

The advocate was issued a notice on July 22 for his Tweet on June 27, wherein he accused four CJIs of "playing a role in destruction of democracy". The court asked him to explain the Tweets "bringing administration of justice in disrepute" and "undermining the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular".

Twitter had, subsequently, disabled the tweets.

Mahek Maheshwari, a Gwalior-based lawyer, had filed a contempt petition against Bhushan which was converted into Suo Motu criminal contempt.

Bhushan claimed accepting the petition by Maheshwari, filed without consent from the Attorney General or the Solicitor General, was illegal according to terms of Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act. But this plea was rejected by the court.

During the arguments, senior advocate Dushyant Dave strongly defended Bhushan's tweets, saying there was nothing wrong in criticising the judiciary. Those Tweets did not attack the independence of judiciary or cause obstruction in administration of justice, he had said.

He had also highlighted Bhushan's invaluable and untiring efforts in several landmark cases. Had he been pro-establishment, he would have been conferred with 'Padma Vibhushan', Dave had said.