Supreme Court indicates to list pleas against Hijab ban after two days

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated to list a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgement that upheld the ban on Hijab in Pre-University Colleges, for hearing after two days.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana for urgent hearing.

"I will list the matter, wait for two days," the CJI told her.

The top court had earlier refused a number of times a plea to consider the special leave petitions against the High Court's judgement urgently.

On March 24, the court had asked the petitioners not to sensationalise the issue when senior advocate Devadatt Kamat on behalf of girl students said that they would lose one academic year, if they are denied permission to wear headscarf and appear in examinations beginning since March 28.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 upheld the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms for not being a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. It had dismissed a plea for permission to wear Hijab in classrooms, saying prescription of uniform was a reasonable restrictions.

Questioning the High Court's verdict, the petitioners claimed wearing of Hijab was protected under the fundamental rights to privacy, expression and conscience guaranteed under the Constitution.

They also contended the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and the Rules made thereunder, do not provide for any mandatory uniform to be worn by students.

They also claimed the High Court's order had created an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students.

