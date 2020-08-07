Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea for defining press freedom

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea to "restrict the assassination of dignity" of individuals, communities, religious saints, and political organisations as well as personalities by electronic channels in the name of freedom of press.

A three-judge bench, presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde, sought a response from the Union government within four weeks after hearing senior advocate Jitendra M Sharma on behalf petitioner-lawyer, Reepak Kansal.

In his plea, Kansal said that there were many TV channels which indulged in the "uncontrolled and unregulated" media trial, parallel trial, judgmental views and interfering in the administration of justice.

He sought a direction to the Union Government to constitute an independent authority to be known as the Broadcast Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) for the purpose of regulating and facilitating development of broadcasting services in India.

He said the court should ask the government to stop misuse of airwaves by the electronic channels in the name of media, press and journalism.