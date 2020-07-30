SC notice to states on plea to stop killings of animals

Supreme Court issues notice to states on plea to stop indiscriminate killings of wild animals

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Jul 30 2020, 17:59 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to states of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and others on a PIL by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty for stopping the practice of indiscriminate killings of wild animals by feeding them with poison laced foods and by bullets.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Mohanty, to suggest softer options available for such purposes rath than the extreme steps.

The court agreed to examine the matter along with a pending plea filed in related to death of a pregnant elephant after being fed with poison-filled pineapple.

Mohanty, a Lok Sabha MP from Kendrapara Constituency from Odisha, has contended many state governments, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have financially incentivised the killing of wild animals such as Neelgai, Rhesus Macaque and Wild Boars respectively. He sought proactive, constructive and scientific way to mitigate human-wildlife conflict instead of encouraging citizens of the country to kills such wild animals.

