Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Tehelka case

A Supreme Court judge on Friday recused himself from hearing a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal for in-camera proceedings of the appeal filed by the Goa government against his acquittal in a sexual assault case.

As soon as the matter was called out, Justice L Nageswara Rao, presiding over the bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai, preferred to opt out of the proceedings.

The judge clarified that he had earlier appeared as a counsel for the Goa government in the matter in 2015 and 2016.

The matter would now be placed before the Chief Justice of India for posting it for hearing before another bench.

Tejpal approached the court on December 4, last year, challenging the dismissal of his application by the Bombay High Court. His plea contended every party has a right to place forth their case in the best possible manner.

The plea argued that it would not be fair if lawyers have to curtail their submissions in the backdrop that some publishers may publish something, without exercising due care.

Tejpal sought an in-camera proceeding in his matter, relying upon a recent order by Bombay High Court which passed directions for in-camera hearings in cases under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

In May, last year, the trial court acquitted Tejpal of all charges levelled against him, including wrongful confinement, assault with intent to outrage modesty, sexual harassment, and rape against his female colleague. The Goa government filed an appeal challenging his acquittal by the trial court.

