Supreme Court likely to issue verdict on hijab row on October 13

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its judgement on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka government's February 5 order, prohibiting wearing of hijab inside classrooms in Pre University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had on September 22 reserved its judgement after hearing arguments for 10 days in the matter.

According to the SC website, the case is shown as tentatively listed on Thursday.

However, the Supreme Court's supplementary list for Thursday is yet to be out.

The petitioners here questioned the validity of March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court, which upheld the ban. They contended the HC had wrongly relied upon essential religious practice test for the purpose.

They claimed the GO targeted Muslim women and violated Article 14, and 15 of the Constitution and was, therefore, irrational, arbitrary and unconstitutional. They also contended the order also violated their fundamental right to practice religion and cultural rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Senior advocates Rajeev Dhavan, Kapil Sibal, Colin Gonsalves, Huzefa Ahmadi, Dushyant Dave, Devadatt Kamat, Sanjay Hegde among others argued for the petitioners.

The Karnataka government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi.

The state government, for its part, claimed till 2021, no student was wearing hijab but a movement was launched by the PFI on social media with a design to create social unrest, forcing it to intervene into the matter by issuing the order.