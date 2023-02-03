Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea against blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on plea seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court has sought response from the Centre within three weeks. It has posted the matter for hearing in April.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others on the pleas filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. It also issued a notice on the plea filed by lawyer M L Sharma.

The apex court also directed the Centre to produce original records relating to take down order.

"We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," the bench said.

The matter is listed for next hearing in April.

The documentary series, titled India: The Modi Question, has been dismissed as a biased "propaganda piece" by the government.