Supreme Court notice to Centre over Delhi High Court's marital rape order

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre amd others on pleas against Delhi High Court's split verdict on issue relating to criminalising marital rape matter.
The SC agreed to examine pleas relating to issue on criminalising marital rape.
The apex court listed the matter for further hearing in February 2023.
More to follow...
