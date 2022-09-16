SC notice to Centre over Delhi HC's marital rape order

Supreme Court notice to Centre over Delhi High Court's marital rape order

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2022, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 11:12 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre amd others on pleas against Delhi High Court's split verdict on issue relating to criminalising marital rape matter.

The SC agreed to examine pleas relating to issue on criminalising marital rape.

The apex court listed the matter for further hearing in February 2023.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Marital rape
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

DH Toon | Deep-rooted societal evils

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

Queen’s funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

World's tallest railway bridge in Chenab between clouds

 