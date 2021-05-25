Supreme Court notice to Centre, West Bengal on plea against exodus of people due to post-poll violence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and the West Bengal government on a plea to take steps to prevent an alleged exodus of people due to “state-sponsored” violence after the Assembly elections results.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai sought a response from the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on a petition contending that more than one lakh has been displaced in West Bengal following the poll results on May 2.

Senior advocate Pinky Anand, appearing for social worker Arun Mukherjee and others, said she was seeking relief on humanitarian ground. She asked permission to make the National Commission for Human Rights, the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights as parties to the plea.

The court, which said no ex-pate order can be passed, allowed her plea to make various rights panel as parties to the matter and fixed the case for further hearing on June 7.

The plea asked the court to constitute an SIT and investigate and register cases in the incidents of political violence, targeted killings, rape, and vandalism in the state.

“The exodus of the people in West Bengal due to state-sponsored violence has posed serious humanitarian issues related to their survival, where they are forced to live in deplorable conditions, in violation of their fundamental rights enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution,” it claimed.

The plea contended the situation in West Bengal has become so volatile and politically charged, with severe consequences against the lives and liberty of individuals, that intervention by this court was urgently needed.

It alleged that police and the state-sponsored goons were in cahoots because of which the police proved to be a mere spectator in the entire episode, discouraging and threatening victims from filing FIRs.

The petitioners also sought the formation of a commission for rehabilitation of displaced persons, compensation for loss of family members, property, livelihood, mental and emotional agony.

They also asked the court to issue direction to the Centre to discharge its duty under Article 355 of the Constitution, including all measures under the law of the land, including executive orders, to ensure rule of law in the state.