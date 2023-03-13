SC notice to Gujarat police on bail plea by Gokhale

Supreme Court notice to Gujarat police on bail plea by TMC leader Saket Gokhale 

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, sought a shorter date for hearing but the court declined the plea

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Mar 13 2023, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 12:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case for alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding. 

A bench led by Justice B R Gavai sought a response from the state government within two weeks.

Also Read: Rahul's aide denies paying to TMC's Saket for 'investigative research on BJP'

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, sought a shorter date for hearing but the court declined the plea.

Earlier, Singhvi had submitted that no case of cheating was made out as the petitioner has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding. 

The petitioner challenged the validity of the Gujarat High Court's order of January 23 refusing him bail.

Gokhale was arrested from Delhi subsequent to the lodging of FIR of December 28, 2022 by Ahmedabad police disclosing commission of offence u/s 120B, 420, 467,471 of IPC. 

The FIR registered against the applicant indicated that he, claiming himself an RTI activist and a social worker on his various social media platforms, raised over Rs one crore for filing RTIs for public purposes and other social activities in the interest of the public but utilised the money for other purposes, including personal luxuries and lavish living.  

Gokhale was arrested on January 25, 2023 under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

