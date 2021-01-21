Supreme Court notice to makers of 'Mirzapur,' Amazon Prime Video

The Supreme Court has issued notice to makers and producers of web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh in a bad light in the web series.

The apex court has sought response from the OTT platform and series makers.

