Supreme Court notice to makers of 'Mirzapur,' Amazon Prime Video

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 21 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 12:31 ist
Poster of web series 'Mirzapur'. Credit: Twitter/@YehHaiMirzapur

The Supreme Court has issued notice to makers and producers of web series Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh in a bad light in the web series.

The apex court has sought response from the OTT platform and series makers. 

More to follow...

Mirzapur
Supreme Court
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime Video

