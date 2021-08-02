Supreme Court notice to states, UTs on cases filed under scrapped section 66A of IT Act

The Supreme Court has issued notices to states, UTs and registrar general of all High Courts on a plea that people are still being booked under section 66A of IT Act, which it had scrapped in 2015.
#SupremeCourt issues notice to all States on use of Sec 66A of IT Act, despite the top court declaring it unconstitutional.@DeccanHerald
— AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) August 2, 2021
More to follow...
