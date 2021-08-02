SC notice to states, UTs over cases under 66A of IT Act

Supreme Court notice to states, UTs on cases filed under scrapped section 66A of IT Act

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 11:52 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has issued notices to states, UTs and registrar general of all High Courts on a plea that people are still being booked under section 66A of IT Act, which it had scrapped in 2015. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
IT Act
India News

