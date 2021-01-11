Supreme Court on farm laws: 10 things to know

The Supreme Court of India on Monday hinted that it would stay the implementation of farm laws if the Centre doesn't.

While hearing a batch of petitions against the new farm laws and protests being held in the national capital, the Supreme Court said there is not a single petition before the apex court that says that these farm laws are beneficial to farmers.

Here are the 10 things to know about the apex court's observations on farm laws and agitations:

1. The Supreme Court said that it was extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are being held. "We are extremely disappointed with the way negotiations are going on between govt and farmers over new farm laws," it noted.

2. The apex court slammed the Centre and asked, "What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws."

3. It further slammed the Modi govt saying, "We don't know whether you are part of the solution or part of the problem."

4. It observed that there is not a single petition before it which says that these farm laws are beneficial to farmers.

5. The court reiterated the need for a committee on farm laws, saying that it will stop the implementation of these laws if the panel advises to do so.

6. "How can such important laws be passed through a voice vote in Parliament," asked a senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for one of the farmers' unions. "If the Centre is serious, then it can hold a joint session of Parliament. Why is the govt shying away from it?" he added.

7. Stating that its intention was to see a negotiated solution, the SC said, "We are sorry to say that the Centre has not been able to solve the problem and nor has it been able to address the issues arising out of the farmers' agitation."

8. "Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job," the apex court noted.

9. The court also expressed concerns on whether farmers are maintaining social distancing in the wake of Covid-19. "We don't know whether people are observing social distancing but we are concerned about them (farmers) getting food and water," it said.

10. "The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner," the CJI said during the hearing on farm laws.

The Centre and farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.

Enacted in September, the three laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.