Supreme Court opposes plea to transfer conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Tihar jail

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed before the Supreme Court a plea by conman from Bengaluru Sukesh Chandrashekhar for transferring him and his wife from Tihar jail to any other prison, saying the couple should be prosecuted for perjury

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, submitted before a vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, “He impersonated the Law Secretary, Home Secretary and even made calls to judges….”.

Mehta said he should be prosecuted for perjury for making false allegations of torture and also assault inside the jail premises.

Referring to the ED’s affidavit, he claimed that Chandrashekhar colluded with jail officials for his illegal activities.

The bench told Mehta that a two-judge bench has already passed an order to shift both Sukesh and his wife Leena Paulouse from Tihar jail, as they cited danger to their life.

“In the facts and circumstances, without entering into the rival contentions, it would be appropriate to transfer the petitioners to some other jail so to allay the apprehension of all concerned,” the bench had said in its June 17 order.

Justice Ravikumar pointed out towards the the specific finding in the June 17 order and added, “So long as it's there, how can we give a different view?"

Mehta contended that ED was not a party in that order.

Senior advocate R Basant, representing Sukesh and his wife Leena, submitted that the jail officials were demanding bribes from them for not torturing them and the June 17, order was passed after hearing the central government.

Mehta, for his part, said Sukesh called some models to visit him in the jail in collusion with jail officials, and those officials who assisted him were either arrested or terminated from the services.

Taking up the matter after lunch, the bench noted since it is a two-judge bench order therefore it will not be justified to modify the decision. “It’ll be a review of the order. So, after vacation, let us place it before that bench”, said the bench, adding that they have been informed that the same bench which passed the June 17 order will not sit again during vacation.

Mehta assured the safety of the petitioners inside the jail. “We have posted a Tamil Nadu special police force…he (Sukesh) can be rest assured. Genuinely, we will be protecting him. One of the grounds raised that he was assaulted…the hospital doctors recorded something else. He has committed perjury”, said Mehta.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the bench posted it for further hearing on Thursday.

Sukesh and his wife are currently lodged in Tihar Jail in cases related to cheating and extortion. They moved the apex court seeking transfer to any other jail citing threat to their lives.

The prison authorities have denied allegations that he was assaulted within the jail and that the medical examination did not report any external injuries on him.

A number of Bollywood actresses and models have also been questioned in this 2021 case by the ED for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

The ED, in April this year, had placed Chandrashekhar under arrest in the 2017 case of bribery of the Election Commission allegedly involving former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and others.