Supreme Court orders status quo on environmental release of GM mustard

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed for maintaining status quo on the decision of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee allowing the environmental release of genetically modified mustard for seed production and testing.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued the oral direction on an application filed by Aruna Rodrigues in her pending writ petition.

The applicant questioned validity of the GEAC's decision of October 18 2022, and subsequent decision of the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change of October 25, to allow environmental release of genetically modified mustard/ HT mustard /DMH 11 in five states.

The court allowed a plea by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to file a response on behalf of the Centre.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Rodrigues, contended that the top court in 2012 had constituted a technical expert committee with broad terms of reference to examine in detail the matter of genetically modified crops in India.

The bench asked the Centre’s counsel on the present status in connection with the environmental release of GM mustard.

Bhati said that GM mustard seeds were going to be planted in facilities of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The bench told the Centre’s counsel to ensure that "no precipitative action is taken" until the application is heard and fixed the matter for consideration on November 10, 2022.

The court also allowed the parties to file a short written note.

Bhushan, in his submission, said that the committee called HT crops "unsustainable" and "unsuitable" for India as it noted that the herbicide sprayed on HT crops caused cancer, and had recommended that non-GMO alternatives were available in the country.

He pointed out that the committee recommended a "total ban" on all HT crops on "precautionary principle" as no long-term safety studies were done on the impact of edible GM crops in India on human health, animal health, and biodiversity.

Referring to the apex court orders passed in 2016 and 2017, Bhushan said the submission of the Centre was recorded that as of that time no decision had been taken to release GM mustard in the environment and if such a decision were to be taken it would be placed before the court.