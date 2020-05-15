Supreme Court partially cancels summer vacations

Supreme Court partially cancels summer vacations

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • updated: May 15 2020, 19:46 ist

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to partially cancel summer vacations between May 18 and June 19, 2020, to allow some courts to take up urgent matters through video conferencing.

In a circular, it was informed that the summer vacations have been rescheduled and declared as a period of functioning for the courts.

The move is likely to help the top courts to compensate for the loss of the number of working days following the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several high courts, including the Delhi High Court, have already cancelled their summer vacations.

As per the previous schedule, the Supreme Court was to go for summer break between May 18 and July 5.

