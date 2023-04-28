Supreme Court quashes criminal case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir

SC junks criminal case against Parkash Singh Badal, son

Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera had filed a criminal complaint before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2009

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 13:08 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed criminal proceedings against veteran Punjab leader late Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal in a case of cheating and forgery on charges of dual constitutions of their party Shiromani Akali Dal.

In a clean chit to veteran leader and his son, a bench of Justices M R Shah C T Ravikumar held that no ingredients of offences of cheating, forgery and others were made out in the matter.

The pleas before the top court were filed by Sukhbir, Parkash Singh Badal and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema.

Also Read — Leaders across political spectrum at Parkash Singh Badal's village to pay last respects

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time former chief minister of Punjab and Akali Dal patriarch, died at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95.

In its judgement, the court quashed the criminal proceedings pending before Punjab’s Hoshiarpur Court in the alleged case of forgery and cheating filed against them over the dual constitution of Shiromani Akali Dal.

The court had reserved its judgement on April 11.

Hoshiarpur resident Balwant Singh Khera had filed a criminal complaint before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2009. 

The SAD was accused of submitting two different constitutions - one with the Gurdwara Election Commission (GEC) and the second with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political party. 

It was alleged that the party claimed to be a secular party and gave a declaration to abide by the principles of secularism in its constitution filed before ECI, but it contested elections for a religious body, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, thereby being a religious party.

Senior advocates K V Vishwanathan, appeared for Parkash Singh Badal, and R S Cheema, for Sukhbir Singh Badal. 

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Indira Unninayar appeared for complainant Khera.

The petitioners contended that being religious does not run contrary to the principles of secularism and merely because a political outfit is contesting elections to a Gurdwara committee does not mean that it is not secular. 

