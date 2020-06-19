Supreme Court refuses stay on Central Vista Project

Supreme Court refuses stay on Central Vista Project

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS ,
  • Jun 19 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 16:15 ist
Credit: PTI
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Rs 20,000 Crore Central Vista Project for setting up a new Parliament building, saying it can't restrain authorities from acting as per law.
 
The court, however, also said if the government went ahead with the project, it would be at its own cost and risk.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna posted a batch of petitions filed by Rajeev Suri and others, questioning the project, for consideration on July 7. During the hearing, the petitioners questioned some orders passed by the environment clearance committee on Thursday. They wanted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give assurance that no ground work would be undertaken.

 
On this, the bench asked if the court can restrain the authorities from acting as per law. Mehta, for his part, said that the government can't give any assurance of no work on the ground.
 
However, the court can say whatever happened would be subject to the orders of the court, he said. The court, meanwhile, allowed Mehta to file a response to the amended plea by the petitioner.
 
The ambitious project sought to build a new Parliament building and other government offices in Lutyens' Delhi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Parliament

What's Brewing

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 