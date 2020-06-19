Supreme Court refuses stay on Central Vista Project

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna posted a batch of petitions filed by Rajeev Suri and others, questioning the project, for consideration on July 7. During the hearing, the petitioners questioned some orders passed by the environment clearance committee on Thursday. They wanted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to give assurance that no ground work would be undertaken.
Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future
'Half of the world's children face violence every year'
Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19
Goodbye clean air, pollution is back
The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children
US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China
Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol