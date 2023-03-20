SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover in OROP case

Supreme Court refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note in OROP arrears case

The CJI said there has to be transparency in court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 11:55 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept a sealed cover note submitted by the Centre in One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears case.

"I am personally averse to sealed covers, there has to be transparency in court," said CJI D Y Chandrachud.

Last week, the Supreme Court had said that the Ministry of Defence cannot take law in its own hands by issuing a communication "unilaterally" that OROP arrears to pensioners of the armed forces will be paid in four installments and sought a payment plan by March 20.

On February 27, the top court pulled up the ministry over the delay in payment of OROP arrears to eligible pensioners of the armed forces and sought an explanation from the secretary concerned for issuing the communication extending the timeline for payments fixed by the court.

On January 9, the top court granted time till March 15 to the Centre for payment of total arrears of OROP. But on January 20, the ministry issued a communication that the arrears shall be paid in four yearly instalments.

More to follow...

