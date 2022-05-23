SC rejects plea seeking name in Haj Organisers list

Supreme Court refuses to consider tour operator's plea seeking inclusion of its name in Haj Organisers list

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Al Islam Tour Corporations seeking the inclusion of its name in the lists of the Haj Group Organisers for Haj-2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 16:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court Monday refused to consider a petition filed by a tour operator seeking the inclusion of its name in the lists of the Haj Group Organisers for Haj-2022.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and P S Narasimha said similar petitions have been rejected earlier and no relief can be granted at this stage.

“At this stage, it cannot be done. How many months are left for Haj now? You should have come one month before. We are not inclined to pass any order. We will see next year. Nothing can be done at this stage,” the bench said.

The bench then asked the petitioner to withdraw the petition and pursue any other remedy as available in law.

The petitioner then withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Al Islam Tour Corporations seeking the inclusion of its name in the lists of the Haj Group Organisers for Haj-2022.

The plea contended that the acceptance of its application form for the registration and allocation of Haj quota for Haj-2022 has been put on hold even after their online application and after fulfilling all the eligibility criteria as per the guidelines of the Haj Committee of India. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
Haj

What's Brewing

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

Pak singer accuses Karan Johar of copying song

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

'King' Kohli to 'Baby AB': Hits and misses of IPL 2022

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

Kurt Cobain's guitar auctions for nearly $5 million

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

'Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some'

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

Should you switch to plant-based milk?

 