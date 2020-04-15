SC denies plea for alternate medicines for COVID-19

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea for alternate medicines to treat coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 15 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:34 ist

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the authorities to explore possibilities of alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines to treat pandemic COVID-19.

A bench headed by Justices N V Ramana was told by the counsel for the petitioner that since there was no medicines or treatment available for novel Coronavirus, alternate Unani and Homeopathic medicines may be explored.

However, the bench also comprising Justices Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, said."Corona is a new virus. We cant experiment around. Let experts come up with a vaccine. Wait,"

The bench then dismissed the PIL filed by one Dr C R Sivram on the issue which was heard through video conference. 

