Supreme Court refuses to modify order on Google's plea

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to modify its January 19 order, which refused any relief to Google and asked it to make changes to its Android ecosystem, as per the direction by the Competition Commision of India on October 20.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said the court would not make any changes in the order, dictated in presence of counsel.

“No clarification is required. Go argue everything in appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal," the bench told senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Google.

Singh, for his part, said that there is a need to add or clarify the January order.

Google is “ready and willing” to comply with the directions of the CCI order to the extent that it would ensure the “unbundling of only (i) Search and chrome from Play, and (ii) chrome from Search," the plea said.

“In terms of the decision of the European Commission dated July 18, 2018, the appellants would ensure that the search app pre-installation exclusivity on portfolio-wide RSAs would not be pursued,” the tech giant said in its modification application.

It further wanted the SC to note that search offer was made on behalf of the appellants on a “without prejudice basis.”

No prejudice will be caused to the respondents if its application, which is made "bonafide and the interest of justice," is allowed, Google said.

The search engine firm said that the SC order did not record its “offer” related to partial compliance of CCI’s directions that was made during the hearing, it said.

The CCI counsel opposed any changes to be made, saying there must be no interference with the operative part.

The bench also said there was no point in modifying the order dictated in open court.

The top court had on January 19 refused to stay the CCI’s October 20 order that asked Google to make changes to its Android ecosystem by January 19. However, the court had extended time by one week for Google to comply with the CCI’s order

It had also affirmed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) January 4 order that asked the search engine giant to deposit 10% of Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the CCI for alleged anti-competitive practices.