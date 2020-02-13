SC rejects Nirbhaya convict Vinay's mercy plea request

Supreme Court rejects Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma's request on mercy plea

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2020, 11:59am ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 11:59am ist
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the request of Nirbhaya case death-row convict Vinay Sharma to peruse recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

Sharma's counsel alleged in the court that the Delhi lieutenant governor and its home minister had not signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy plea.

However, a bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna perused the record and said the LG and the home minister indeed signed the recommendation for rejection of his mercy petition.

Sharma, through advocate A P Singh, moved the apex court on Tuesday challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. He claimed the "hurried rejection" was "mala fide" and violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

