Supreme Court rejects PIL demanding Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday declared as national holiday

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea to declare Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birthday anniversary, January 23, as national holiday. The court said the best way to celebrate is by working hard, “Just as he worked hard for freedom”.

The plea also urged the court to issue order for raising a memorial hall and museum for him in New Delhi and all states capitals.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala, however, told the petitioner’s counsel that the issue fell in the domain of the Executive.

"What will the court do? Take jurisdiction of the court seriously. you are also a lawyer”, the bench told the lawyer, appearing for petitioner K K Ramesh.

On this, the lawyer said that today (November 14) is Children's Day and other days like Buddha Jayanti etc are also observed.

"Why not the birth anniversary of Neta ji," the counsel said.

The bench then told the counsel not to make mockery of the PIL.

The counsel contended he had approached the concerned authorities seeking the same relief but nothing has happened so far.

The bench, however, dismissed the petition.

In his plea, Ramesh, a resident of Madurai, contended Netaji has committed many sacrifices for India’s Independence and people of India should not forget Netaji words of 'Delhi Challo' and 'Jai Hind'.

“But, the Indian Government failed to honour him even though thousands of Indian National army men died for India’s Independence. The Indian government is always trying to hide the history of Netaji and nowadays young Indian students and people are not aware about the sacrifice of Netaji and his Indian National Army. In the world many countries including Japan honoured Netaji," the plea said.