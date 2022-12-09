Supreme Court rejects plea for regulating 'Shobhayatras'

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL filed by activist Teesta Setalvad's NGO 'Citizens for Justice and Peace' for strict regulation of religious 'Shobhayatras', where people allegedly brandished weapons, creating law and order problem, by asking why should we always portray religious festivals as the time for riots.

"What is this PIL about? We are sorry. We are not going to entertain this one. Don't portray as if all religious processions were source of riots. It is wrong to have such assumption," a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dr Dhananjaya Y Chadrachud told the petitioner's counsel, senior advocate C U Singh.

The PIL claimed riots have become a common occurrence during such 'shobhayatras' taken out during religious festivals. So, the Supreme Court should pass strict regulation of all these kind of religious 'Shobhayatras', across the country.

Refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said that law and order is the duty of the State police and is also a state subject.

The district administration gives permission after considering all factors including the prevailing situation. It would be incorrect if we interfere with the work and function of the State, the bench said.

The bench also said that many people took examples where the riots actually had happened to assume that in each procession, untoward incidents may happen but it was wrong to say so.

The bench referred to Maharashtra Ganesha festivals, where lakhs of people participated in the processions, but no unsavoury incident took place.