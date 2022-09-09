Supreme Court rejects plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for directing arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a TV show on May 27.
"Your plea looks innocuous but it has far reaching consequences," SC told petitioner Abu Sohel.
#SupremeCourt declines to entertain a plea for directing arrest of suspended #BJP leader #NupurSharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a TV show on May 27.
Your plea looks innocuous but it has far reaching consequences: SC tells petitioner Abu Sohel.
