Supreme Court rejects plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for directing arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a TV show on May 27.

"Your plea looks innocuous but it has far reaching consequences," SC told petitioner Abu Sohel.

