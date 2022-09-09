SC rejects plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking arrest of Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 09 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 13:01 ist
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for directing arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammed in a TV show on May 27.

"Your plea looks innocuous but it has far reaching consequences," SC told petitioner Abu Sohel.

More to follow...

