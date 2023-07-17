SC denies plea to halt Vande Bharat train at Tirur

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking direction to ensure Vande Bharat train stops at Tirur in Kerala

Tirur is a major railway station in Malappuram district of Kerala and falls under the administrative domain of Southern Railways.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 14:24 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that the Vande Bharat train stops at Tirur railway station in Kerala, saying this falls under the policy domain of the government.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra refused to entertain the plea filed by one P T Sheejish.

“You want Vande Bharat to stop at Tirur. We will not tell them (the government). This falls under the policy domain of the executive. Dismissed,” the bench said.

It also refused to permit the plea to be filed as a representation to the Railways authorities, saying this would mean that "we saw some merits in your submissions".

The Vande Bharat Express is a short-distance train service operated by Indian Railways.

