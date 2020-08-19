Supreme Court rejects plea to scrap Justice Commission

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea to scrap the Justice B S Chauhan Commission, set up to probe gangster Vikas Dubey encounter, on the ground of bias because his brother, Virender Singh, who was earlier in Samajwadi Party, is now a BJP MLC.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the application filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who also alleged former DGP K L Gupta, a member of the Commission, was related to Mohit Agrawal, IG police of Kanpur range, where the incident had happened.

The court said allegations of bias made merely on the basis of newspaper reports and nothing more, were liable to be rejected outright.

"The allegations... are not sufficient to come to the conclusion that it would lead to bias or conflict of interest since there is no indication whatsoever as to the nature of influence such of those relatives would be able to exert and as to whether they are in a dominant position," the bench said.

The court said unnecessary apprehensions and repeated applications were being filed which in fact was hampering the process of inquiry.

On July 22, the top court had approved a proposal by Uttar Pradesh government to allow Justice Chauhan to head the inquiry panel to probe into incidents of July 2 leading to killings of eight policemen in Kanpur and subsequent encounter of gangster Dubey, who faced 64 criminal cases, and his henchmen till July 10.