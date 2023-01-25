SC relief to Rana Ayyub over summons in PMLA case

Supreme Court relief to Rana Ayyub over summons in PMLA case

SC posted Ayyub's plea against summons by Ghaziabad Court for hearing on January 31

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2023, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 13:38 ist
Journalist Rana Ayyub. Credit: Twitter/@Ranaayyub

In a relief to Rana Ayyub, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ghaziabad Special Court to adjourn till January 31 the hearing of the case where summons were issued to the journalist in relation to a PMLA case registered by the ED.

Ghaziabad court had summoned Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27. 

Ayyub told the SC that she could not be subjected to jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh court in a case of money laundering lodged for misuse of Covid-19 relief fund.

The SC posted her plea against summons by Ghaziabad Court for hearing on January 31.

More to follow..
 

Rana Ayyub
India News
Supreme Court

