Supreme Court relief to Rana Ayyub over summons in PMLA case

In a relief to Rana Ayyub, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Ghaziabad Special Court to adjourn till January 31 the hearing of the case where summons were issued to the journalist in relation to a PMLA case registered by the ED.

Ghaziabad court had summoned Ayyub and asked her to appear before it on January 27.

In a relief to journalist Rana Ayub, SC asks Ghaziabad Special Court to adjourn till Jan 31 the hearing of the case where summons were issued to her in relation to a PMLA case registered by the ED Ghaziabad court had summoned Ayub & asked her to appear before it on Jan 27. pic.twitter.com/QzbKcTq1Fx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Ayyub told the SC that she could not be subjected to jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh court in a case of money laundering lodged for misuse of Covid-19 relief fund.

The SC posted her plea against summons by Ghaziabad Court for hearing on January 31.

More to follow..

