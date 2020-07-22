SC to not have physical hearings amid Covid-19 crisis

Supreme Court rules out possibility of conducting physical hearings amid coronavirus crisis

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 22 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 16:13 ist

The Supreme Court Wednesday ruled out the possibility of conducting physical hearings at present in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that a seven-judge committee of the apex court would consider after four weeks the aspect of re-starting physical hearing in the top court.

The CJI's observation came when a lawyer sought resumption of physical court hearing to deal with a batch of petitions relating to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees in various states.

The apex court has been conducting hearings through video-conferencing, days before the nationwide lockdown had started on March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. 

