Supreme Court seeks Election Commission's response on plea demanding stay on Electoral Bond Scheme

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Election Commission on a plea moved by NGO, Association for Democratic Rights, regarding a stay on the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, B R Gavai and Surya Kant refused to consider an immediate stay on the scheme but reduced the time from four to two weeks for the poll panel to file its response.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said that the scheme, meant only for Parliamentary polls, was being opened before Assembly elections to allow thousand of crores of illicit money to be funneled through it, though it was opposed strongly by the RBI and the EC.

He said that certain fresh facts have emerged, which warranted immediate stay. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, stated that a similar plea for stay was earlier considered by the court and was not allowed.

He sought four weeks' time to file a reply by the EC. Bhushan, referring to Delhi Assembly polls that are scheduled on February 8, asked for an immediate stay on the scheme, saying that the ruling party would procure huge money through it otherwise.

Notably, on April 12, the court had directed all the political parties to furnish details of money received through it to the Election Commission in sealed envelopes but only 19 out of 93 political parties gave details in sealed covers to the poll panel by May 30.

The NGO sought to stay the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018, on the contention that it legitimised corruption at a huge scale, and maintained complete non-transparency in political funding.

The organisation claimed that it has opened floodgates to unlimited corporate donations to political parties and anonymous financing by Indian as well as foreign companies, having serious repercussions on Indian democracy.

It relied upon the RTI response received by activists Commodore (Rtd) Lokesh Batra and Anjali Bhardwaj, showing the government went ahead with it despite the RBI's repeated warnings on its potential to increase black money circulation, money laundering, cross-border counterfeiting and forgery. The Law Ministry also expressed its reservations which the Finance Ministry chose to ignore.

It also cited a news report contending the PMO had ordered the alleged illegal sale of Electoral Bonds just before state polls and the Finance Ministry broke its own rules to approve the unscheduled and illegal sale of electoral bonds for state assembly elections on two separate occasions.

“The Finance Act of 2017 had introduced the use of electoral bonds, exempt from disclosure under the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, opening doors to unchecked, unknown funding to political parties. The said amendments have also removed the existing cap of 7.5% of net profit in the last three years on campaign donations by companies and have legalised anonymous donations,” the application filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan stated.

Notably, the top court had already admitted a writ petition filed by the ADR against the validity of the scheme, for consideration.