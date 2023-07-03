Supreme Court seeks fresh status report on Manipur violence 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Manipur government to file a detailed status report on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state, steps taken for rehabilitation of those affected, setting up of relief camps for those rendered homeless, deployment of security forces, and the overall law and order situation.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra allowed a plea by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Manipur government, for time to file the updated report.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on July 10.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Manipur Tribal Forum, contended the situation has become extreme. He said the number of Kuki community members killed in the violence has climbed to over 120.

Mehta said the situation has improved, albeit slowly. He said civil and reserve police have been deployed besides 114 companies of the Central Armed Police Force. He also submitted that the curfew time has been reduced to five hours.

Mehta said the counsel for the petitioner may not give a communal angle as real human beings are being dealt with.

A counsel for an intervenor asked the court to issue a direction for the headcount for militants. "How will we explain those with assault weapons," he asked.

Gonsalves said unless armed groups are not disbanded, the situation would escalate. He claimed that last night, three tribals were killed, including by one beheading, the first ever in the state. He claimed Kukis were being attacked and that the Meiteis were crossing all lines, adding that even the Army had issued a statement that it was not being allowed to do its job.

In an application, the Manipur Tribal Forum sought lodging of FIRs against Meitei leaders, alleging that both the Union government and the Chief Minister of Manipur had embarked jointly on a communal agenda for the ethnic cleansing of the Kukis.

Over a 120 people have lost their lives as clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after the High Court's judgement to consider granting Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Hindu Meitei community.

Dealing with questions arising out of the HC's orders, the Supreme Court had on May 17 said it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the law and order situation in Manipur, while emphasising that it won’t enter into political arena.