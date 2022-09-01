Supreme Court seeks proof on mismanagement of government-controlled temples

The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered if the temples receiving offerings from the general public should be out of any regulation, as it asked PIL petitioners to show proof or materials, in support of his allegations of mismanagement of government-controlled shrines or misappropriation of funds collected over there.

"We have a 150 year old history and these places of worship have catered to larger needs of society and not their own purpose only. Some temples have even given their lands for public purposes. You are asking us to roll back the clock," a bench of Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat told petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who wanted Hindus and others like Jains, Sikhs to be given right to manage their shrines, similar to those of Muslims and Christians.

The court gave two weeks time to senior advocate Arvind Datar and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Upadhyay, to file additional materials, saying bare averments were not enough to entertain the plea.

The court fixed the PIL seeking rights to Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists to manage their religious places for hearing on September 19.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that they have challenged the validity of Religious Endowment Acts of five states. They said the regulations should not be only of Hindu places. "Either regulate all or let there be no regulations for Hindus," they said.

The bench said, "These temples have functioned in a particular way, they have not aggrandised all the wealth or thousands of acres of lands to themselves. There has to be some framework for use of money."

Datar said these regulations violated fundamental rights particularly Article 25 and 26 B, of the Constitution which gave the rights to manage the properties.

Sankarnarayanan gave an example of Karnataka, where he claimed, 15,000 temples have been closed down since they could not pay up to staff and temple lands are being frittered away.

The bench, however, asked the counsel to show official records, proving their charges of closing down of 15,000 temples.

"We will end up taking cognisance of sweeping statements. Legal issues apart, we need to have concrete examples to base this on," the bench said.

"In a secular state, the church has to be made distant from religion," Sankaranarayanan asserted.

The bench, however, said, "It could be debated that the receipts of temple are from the people and it has to go to people. Like in Tirupati, there are Universities and there are state enterprises. One understands where you are getting at. But the scale of offering in Tirupati and Shirdi is so colossal... And you suggest that such should be out of any pale of regulation."

"You are saying nobody will account the wealth and you will be centres of power. The other religions may have their own checks and balances," the bench further told the counsel.

The bench also pointed out the petitioner has made bare statements and not shown proof of mismanagement or misappropriation of funds in temples.

Arguing for Swami Jeetendranand Saraswatee, senior advocate Aman Sinha contended that there have been instances of misappropriation of funds. To this, the bench asked if he has made those accused of misappropriation as parties to the petition.