Supreme Court seeks response of Centre on pleas alleging rising assault cases against doctors

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.

The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought a directive to the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.