Rise in assault on doctors: SC seeks Center's response

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre on pleas alleging rising assault cases against doctors

A batch of petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 18:35 ist
Medical community protests assault on doctors. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.

The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought a directive to the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

doctors
Assault
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Elephants crush man to death after villagers kill calf

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ named best Indian film

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

10 things about Indian-origin UK PM contender Sunak

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

A new cold war is heating up the Arctic

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Bengaluru startup makes toys based on Indian epics

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

Conmen ‘fool’ ATM, make away with Rs 3 lakh in B'luru

 