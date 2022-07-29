Supreme Court sends Panneerselvam's plea back to HC; tells leaders to maintain status quo in AIADMK

The Supreme Court, on Friday, asked the Madras High Court to decide afresh a petition by O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the general council meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) within three weeks.

A bench, presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, asked rival factions of the AIADMK, led by OPS and Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS), to maintain status quo in connection with the affairs of the party until further ruling.

EPS was elected AIADMK’S interim general secretary at the party general council meeting held on July 11.

Senior advocate Gurukrishna Kumar, representing OPS, submitted in court that extreme decisions were taken, and his client was expelled from the party in the July 11 meeting

The lawyer also pointed out that OPS was removed from the post of the treasurer, which was also abolished. Citing the top court’s earlier ruling that further party meetings could proceed in accordance with the law, Kumar said the general council meeting was in contravention of the bye-laws.

At the party’s general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended, and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

The top court had on July 6 vacated the high court’s stay on the passing of resolutions in the AIADMK meeting.

OPS had earlier challenged the High Court’s order which refused to stall the general council meeting of AIADMK.

Another counsel, representing OPS asked the bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, to restore the status quo that existed on July 11, prior to the party’s general council meeting. However, the top court said it is remanding the matter back to the high court.

The top court said that instead of keeping the matter with itself, the court will send it back to the high court for fresh consideration, without being influenced by the higher court’s orders.

“We request the High Court to dispose of the matter within a period of three weeks. Status quo has to be maintained by the parties. We have not expressed any opinion on merits,” the bench said.