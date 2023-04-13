SC slams Lalit Modi over social media post on judiciary

Supreme Court slams Lalit Modi over social media post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2023, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 12:43 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
Lalit Modi
India News
Judiciary

Related videos

What's Brewing

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 as Benzema strikes again

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

Why China could dominate next big advance in batteries

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

DH Toon | BJP faces heat in K'taka over milk politics

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

Assam: Over 11K Bihu artists to attempt Guinness record

 