Supreme Court speeds up hearing in death penalty cases

The Supreme Court has decided to speed up hearing in all death penalty cases, saying appeals would be listed for consideration before a three-judge bench not later than six months.

In an office order, it was stated that after leave (permission to file the petition) was granted, the matter would be taken up within six months for hearing irrespective of the facts that the appeal was ready or not.

Original case records, along with translations, would be sought within a period of 60 days of filing of the petition.

The directions issued by the SC registry, “shall be followed scruplously by all, especially the benches dealing with the criminal matters and listing branch”, the order stated.

In the 2012 Nirbhaya case related to gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old women in Delhi, it has been seen the convicts kept on filing one petition after another, delaying the execution.