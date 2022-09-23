SC stays probe against Yediyurappa in corruption case

Supreme Court stays investigation against B S Yediyurappa in corruption case

  • Sep 23 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:51 ist
Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed investigation against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case. 

The apex court issued notice to activist T J Abraham on Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order which restored a bribery complaint filed against him and others.

More to follow...

