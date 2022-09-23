Supreme Court stays investigation against B S Yediyurappa in corruption case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed investigation against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in a corruption case.

The apex court issued notice to activist T J Abraham on Yediyurappa's plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order which restored a bribery complaint filed against him and others.

