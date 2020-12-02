Supreme Court stays NCLAT's order for probe against Flipkart

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the NCLAT's March 4 order which directed for a probe by Competition Commission of India into allegations of misuse of dominant position by e-commerce major, Flipkart.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had passed the order on an appeal by All India Online Vendors Association. It had then set aside the CCI's order absolving Flipkart of unfair practices and directed a probe against the company.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought a response from CCI and other parties on a plea by Flipkart.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Flipkart, submitted that it was not a dominant player in the market and the order was passed without even a prima facie finding of abuse. He said the findings of the tax tribunal were misread.