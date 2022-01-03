SC suspends bail granted to accused in lynching case

Supreme Court suspends bail granted to accused in lynching case

The court sought a report from the trial court at Bulandshahr as to how much time it would take to frame charges against the accused

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the bail granted to an accused in a case of lynching a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the name of cow slaughter.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said the matter is quite serious where under the pretext of the cow slaughter, a police officer has been lynched.

"Prima facie, it is a case of people taking law into their own hand," the court said.

After hearing senior advocate Sanjay R Hegde, appearing for Rajni Singh, wife of deceased inspector Subodh Kumar, the court directed Yogeshraj, a Bajrang Dal leader, to surrender within seven days.

The court stayed the bail order in the case, arising out of order of September 25, 2019 by the Allahabad High Court.

The top court also sought a report from the trial court at Bulandshahr as to how much time it would take to frame charges against the accused in the matter.

It also expressed surprise that charges have yet not been framed in the case.

The court posted the matter for consideration after three weeks.

The police officer was shot dead when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of cow slaughter on December 3, 2018. He was also the investigating officer in lynching case of Mohammad Akhlaq in September, 2015 of Dadri, near the national capital.

