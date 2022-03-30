SC to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4

Supreme Court to commence physical hearing of cases from April 4

The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day

  • Mar 30 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 11:47 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday said the Supreme Court will commence physical hearing of cases from April 4.

The announcement from the CJI came before the commencement of proceedings in the top court for the day.

"Monday and Friday we will provide links (for virtual hearing) if advocates want," Ramana said.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh thanked the bench for the decision.

India News
Supreme Court
N V Ramana

